JKP to continue sports activities across State under CAP: DGP

ANANTNAG, Jan 14: Director General of Police (DGP), Dr S P Vaid has said that sports create camaraderie among the youth and shape their physique, besides promoting mental development, infusing sportsman spirit and inculcating discipline..

Dr. Vaid said this while speaking on the closing ceremony of South Kashmir Sports Festival at Degree College Anantnag this afternoon.

He felicitated the participating teams which showed good performances during the tournament.

He said that over 1500 players of South Kashmir districts took part in one month long sports festival, which was inaugurated on December 14, 2016.

Different indoor and outdoor games including Tennis Ball Cricket, Volleyball, Carrom and Kho-Kho, besides athletics were played at different venues in district Headquarter Anantnag, which was organized by South Kashmir Range.

DGP appreciated the mass participation of South Kashmir youth in the Festival during the chilly winter and said that the department is organizing various sports events under Civic Action Pogramme (CAP) to promote sports culture among the youth in the State and will continue the same to provide opportunity to the youth to achieve excellence in the sports field so that they could compete at higher levels.

Dr Vaid further said that the organization has chalked out the sports calendar for exploring talent, adding that for the promotion of sports activities among the youth, Jammu and Kashmir Police has constructed Mini Stadiums at various district headquarters in the State.

He said that to boost the talent among the youth of poor pockets of the State, the department is providing sports material and also organizing sports festivals in these areas.

“Sports and games have become a career option for the youth, so they should participate in the sports events and avail the benefit,” DGP added.

IGP Kashmir, SJM Gillani, who was also present on the occasion, congratulated the players and the winning teams of the tournament. He appreciated the players for maintaining standards of discipline during the tournament.

Earlier, DIG SKR, S P Pani gave a brief resume of the Festival.

Among others, the function was attended by SSPs/SPs, Shridhar Patil, Rayees Mohammad, Zubair Ahmed Khan, Fayaz Ahmed Lone, Tahir Saleem, Mohammad Zaid, Aijaz Rasool, Mubasher Hussain, Aijaz Ahmed Zargar, Azhar Bashir Baba, Ifroz Ahmed, senior journalist Tasaduq Rashid and other police officers.

