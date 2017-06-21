JKCA money transferred to accounts of office bearers, pvt persons: CBI

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 20: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the multi crore scam in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has informed the High Court that huge amounts of money have been transferred from the accounts of JKCA to the accounts of former office bearers of the Association and other individuals, who had no connections with it.

The information has been provided in an application moved by the CBI, seeking further time to complete the investigation in the case.

While giving the latest progress of the investigation till date, CBI stated that 360 documents have been collected so far from various offices including Police authorities, Auditors of JKCA, Board of Control for Cricket in India having its office in Mumbai, HDFC Bank Mohali Punjab, ICICI Bank Chennai and different Branches of J&K Bank located in Srinagar and Jammu.

It has also been submitted in application that so far 68 persons have been examined by the agency which include office bearers of BCCI, JKCA and some private persons.

CBI in its earlier part of investigation has already informed the court that Rs 112 crore and Rs 33 lakhs have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during April 2002 to December 2011.

“Since some vital records of the case have been damaged in 2014 floods as such CBI has prepared the money flow charts reflecting the remittance from BCCI and ultimate utilization of the same at JKCA with the assistance of a chartered accountant firm”, read the application.

CBI in the present application revealed that huge amounts have been transferred from the accounts of JKCA to the accounts of different earlier office bearers of JKCA and other individuals who were having no connections with the JKCA during the relevant period.

During the investigation, CBI submitted, it has surfaced that modus operandi of the suspects for siphoning off funds of JKCA was to get issued cash credit certificates against remittances received from BCCI and avail the loans and thereafter get the loan accounts closed in order to misappropriate the loan proceeds in question.

“The evidence regarding siphoning off JKCA funds by officer bearers of association has been collected and the same are being scrutinized and synchronized”, CBI said.

It is worthwhile to mention here that High Court in the month of September 2015 had handed over the infamous scam in JKCA to CBI and had directed it to conclude the investigation in the alleged scam within a period of six months and file its report before the court.

The PIL was filed by two former Ranji Trophy players seeking constitution of SIT to probe in the scam wherein as per their contentions besides other members of the Association former Chief Minister of the State Dr Farooq Abdullah is also involved.

Giving the reason for extending the time for investigation, CBI said that investigation could not be carried out in the State due to prevailing law and order situation as it was done in Maharashtra, UP and Rajasthan.

CBI, in the present application, further informed the court that multiple bank accounts of different individuals in which JKCA funds had been transferred have been spotted and reason for transfer of funds need to be further investigated.

“Details of the funds transferred from BCCI to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association during April 2002 to 21 December, 2011 have been collected from the BCCI, Mumbai as per the information furnished by the BCCI, the BCCI had transferred a total amount of 1,12,33,04,618/- (approx), had been paid by the BCCI to JKCA from April 2002 to December 31, 2011”, mentioned the application of CBI.

As per the court direction CBI was supposed to complete the investigation initially in the matter within 6 months preferably which could not be done and thereafter further time was sought by CBI and court granted two months which expires on September last year and now the agency has again moved application for extension of time.

CBI till date has revealed that the bank accounts clandestinely opened and operated by the office bearers of JKCA for siphoning off funds of JKCA have been traced and money flow chard in this connection has been prepared and concerned persons are examined.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With