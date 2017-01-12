JKBOSE declares class 10 result; 83 per cent students qualify

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today declared the result of class 10 examinations, which were delayed last year due to unrest, with over 83 per cent of the 58293 students qualifying for the next class.

The JKBOSE, however, this time introduced the system of grades instead of the usual marks system in the papers.

30070 boys and 28223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61 per cent boys and 81.45 per cent girls passed, JKBOSE chairman Zahoor Ahmad Chatt said here.

He said of the successful candidates, 3413 secured A1 grades – 90 to 100 per cent marks, while as many as 7898 students secured A2 grade (80-89 per cent) and 9353 secured B1 grade (70-79 per cent).

The annual examinations to class 10 and 12 were held in November last year after being postponed due to the unrest which followed the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani in an encounter with the security forces along with two of his associates on July 7. (AGENCIES)

