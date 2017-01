Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Jammu and Kashmir bagged 21 medals in 6th Senior National Sqay Federation Cup held at Ashok Vihar, New Delhi recently.

J&K won third place in overall medals tally by claiming 5 gold, 4 silver and 12 bronze medals.

The President of J&K Sqay Association has lauded the players for this achievement.

