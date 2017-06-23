J&K Thang-Ta team bags 2nd spot in Federation Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir Thang-Ta team brought laurels to the State by bagging 2nd place in the 6th Thang-Ta Federation Cup 2017 at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Top eight teams participated in the Championship and Jammu and Kashmir emerged runners-up, while Manipur bagged the overall Championship.

J&K players dominated the proceedings from the word go and showed extraordinary skills, sharp reflexes, anticipation and motor-ability to secure 2nd place in this prestigious National Level Tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir has earned a good name and fame in this sports discipline at the National scene.

