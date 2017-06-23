sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
J&K Thang-Ta team bags 2nd spot in Federation Cup

Posted on 23/06/2017
J&K Thang-Ta team bags 2nd spot in Federation Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir Thang-Ta team brought laurels to the State by bagging 2nd place in the 6th Thang-Ta Federation Cup 2017 at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Top eight teams participated in the Championship and Jammu and Kashmir emerged runners-up, while Manipur bagged the overall Championship.
J&K players dominated the proceedings from the word go and showed extraordinary skills, sharp reflexes, anticipation and motor-ability to secure 2nd place in this prestigious National Level Tournament.
It is pertinent to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir has earned a good name and fame in this sports discipline at the National scene.

