J&K HC quashes retirement order of 21 Govt officials

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir High Court today quashed retirement order of 21 Government officials in a big jolt to the State in deadwood cases.

Justice Alok Aradhe of J&K High Court at its Jammu Wing today quashed 21 orders of State Government regarding compulsory retirement of engineers, CAPD employees, Revenue Employees, KAS Officers and officers of Education Department.

Today, 25 petitions were listed, out of which 21 were heard at length and decided. The HC quashed the Government order regarding compulsory retirement order of all these employees.

With the quashing of 21 orders, Justice Aradhe has decided 27 petitions in two days and quashed all the Government orders. (AGENCIES)

