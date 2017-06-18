J&K Govt to support family of slain cop Dar

SRINAGAR: The State Government will support the family of Feroz Ahmed Dar – the police officer killed in an ambush by militants along with five other cops – and also provide free education to his children.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh visited Dar’s home at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and offered condolences to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said here today.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, Singh assured the slain station house officer’s father Abdul Rasheed Dar that the Government will take care of the family and provide free education to the children.

The deputy chief minister directed the officials to dedicate a landmark like a public health centre in the name of the police officer. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With