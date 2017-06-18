sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
J&K Govt to support family of slain cop Dar

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: The State Government will support the family of Feroz Ahmed Dar – the police officer killed in an ambush by militants along with five other cops – and also provide free education to his children.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh visited Dar’s home at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and offered condolences to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said here today.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, Singh assured the slain station house officer’s father Abdul Rasheed Dar that the Government will take care of the family and provide free education to the children.

The deputy chief minister directed the officials to dedicate a landmark like a public health centre in the name of the police officer. (AGENCIES)

