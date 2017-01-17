Breaking News:

J&K DGP promotes 62 SIs

Posted on 17/01/2017

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr S P Vaid today ordered promotion of 62 Sub-Inspector as Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The promotions include 23 in executive and 39 in Armed Police. Formal orders were issued by PHQ today. Congratulating the promoted officers, DGP has said that the constituted committee has found them eligible, after scrutinizing their service records and performance.

He has asked the officers to rededicate themselves for the service of the people and supremacy of law of the land. (AGENCIES)

