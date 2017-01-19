J&K DGP for night patrolling in border areas to curb bad element activities

JAMMU: Director General of Police Dr SP Vaid today advocated for night patrolling in the border areas to curb bad element activities ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

“Night patrolling in the border areas and naka checking should be conducted to curb the activities of bad elements,” Dr Vaid said while reviewing security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations at a meeting here.

He said random checking of vehicles should be got done besides, efficient police bandobast in and around the venues of celebrations to ensure security, law and order during the celebrations. “Deployment at busy places including bus stands, railway stations and religious places needs to be enhanced to ensure fool proof security,” said the police chief.

Dr Vaid, at the outset of the meeting, sought reports from the concerned officers regarding the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of State Level function being held at Jammu. Officers representing different agencies through power point presentation informed the meeting that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out in coordination with other departments and agencies to make coordinated efforts for the smooth conduct of the celebrations in winter capital and others districts of Jammu Province.

The DGP impressed upon all officers to work with good synergy and make all required security arrangements, besides maintaining vigil in all cities and towns to thwart any effort by the anti-national elements which could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. (AGENCIES)

