J&K CEO apprises Governor about preparations for LS bypoll

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) today met Governor N N Vohra and apprised him about preparations for the upcoming bypoll to Anantnag and Srinagar Lok Sabha seats.

CEO Shantmanu met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the to-date status of preparations for the conduct of panchayat election and bypoll to Anantnag and Srinagar parliamentary seats, an official spokesman said.

The Anantnag Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Mehbooba Mufti resigned and took over as the chief minister of the State.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after senior PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra tendered his resignation from the party and the seat. (AGENCIES)

