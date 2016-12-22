Jitendra urges states to “match the pace of development”

JAIPUR: Union minister Jitendra Singh today urged the states which have been slow in implementing reforms and guidelines, to “match the pace of development of the country”.

Without naming the states, the Minister of State for Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) appealed for adopting a healthy Government machinery.

Singh was in the city today as chief guest to address secretaries of 18 states on valedictory session of two-day regional conference on Innovations in Citizen Centric Services Delivery.

The conference is a platform where states can learn good governance practises and implement them.

Singh said that IAS officers should be given posting as per their calibre for maximum utilisation of human resources.

The administrative reforms are necessary for good governance. Union Government has abolished interviews for selection on junior posts, eased the pension application process and launched grievance portal, he said.

The motive is maximum governance and minimum Government, Singh said while stressing that all states should strive to launch citizen centric and youth centric services.

“I appeal to those states that have been slow in following the reforms and guidelines of the department to match the pace”, said Singh. (AGENCIES)

