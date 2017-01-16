Jawan’s video: BSF gets two more days to submit report

NEW DELHI: Unhappy over BSF’s interim report on a jawan’s allegation about poor quality food being served to security personnel, the force has been given two more days by the Union Home Ministry to submit a detailed factual report on the controversy.

BSF Director General K K Sharma met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi today and discussed with him various issues concerning the force.

“A few days ago, the BSF has given its interim report. They sought two more days to give a final report on the complaint of poor quality food,” a senior Home Ministry official said.

Official sources said the Home Ministry seems to be unhappy with the interim report given by the BSF on its jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s complaint that poor quality food was being served to the jawans posted along the border with Pakistan. (AGENCIES)

