Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Jan 10: A soldier was injured in a mine explosion in forward area of Mankote sector in district Poonch today.

Official sources said that Naik Deepak Singh of 15 Mahar Regiment received serious injuries in his legs when a land mine exploded after he over stepped it while patrolling. The injured soldier was rushed to unit hospital and then shifted to Military Hospital, Rajouri.

