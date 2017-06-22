Jammu’s temp 17 degrees below normal; Met predicts rain for 2 more days

* Kokernag hit by cloud burst, 7 trapped in Ujh

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, June 21: Incr-edible and amazing to note this year on `the longest day’ (June 21) in the northern hemi-sphere of the globe, which is also considered as the hottest day as well, that Jammu recorded `a rare lowest’ temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius, which is nearly 17 degrees below normal.

Torrential rain across the region, not only brought steep fall in temperature but also blocked Jammu-Srinagar and Batote- Kishtwar highways for some time today due to landslides, while cloud burst in Kokernag area of Kashmir caused massive damage at a village and seven members of Gujjar family were trapped in flooded Ujh river in Kathua.

Official sources said that due to landslides and mud-slides near Bali Nalla between Udhampur and Chenani, and shooting stones at Panthial and Battery Chashma, between Ramban and Banihal, the movement of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was disrupted for about two and half hours in the morning. The National Highway authorities cleared the landslides and restored traffic. The highway was clear when the last reports came in here this evening. However, some restrictions were imposed in the movement of loaded heavy vehicles due to slippery conditions.

As the movement of traffic was temporarily suspended at Udhampur, a massive traffic jam was created on Dhar Road and Bypass Road near Udhampur during the day. The traffic jam was also created in Ramban and Chanderkote area which was later cleared by the Traffic police authorities.

Reports from Doda said that Batote-Kishtwar road was blocked at Kulligarh near Thathri due to slides for about an hour. It was however, restored by the authorities by pressing into service machines/ bulldozers. This highway was cleared during evening and normal traffic was plying, a senior Traffic Police officer said.

Meanwhile, due to rain since last night across the State, a sharp fall in the temperature has been recorded in entire Jammu region besides other areas of Kashmir Division. Even the rain has been reported from some parts of Ladakh region as well.

A Met spokesman said that pre-monsoon rain has brought down the temperature of Jammu nearly 17 degrees below normal. Around June 21 normally Jammu’s temperature goes between 42-45 degree C as per the record of past more than one decade. But this time Jammu’s minimum temperature has reached an amazing 21.3 degree C which is about 17-18 degree below normal.

The winter capital recorded maximum temperature of 32.7 degree C on Tuesday. The maximum temperature of Jammu was 22.7 degree C today. This is very rare to observe that on June 21, Jammu’s temperature has witnessed such a steep decline, he added.

Holy township of Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 19.6 degree C and minimum 13.1 degree C; Bhaderwah maximum 15.3 degree C and minimum 13.6 degree C; Batote maximum 15.5 degree and minimum 10.5 degree Celsius whereas, Banihal town recorded maximum 16.5 degree Celsius temperature today.

With rain in parts of Kashmir, Srinagar also witnessed sharp fall in temperature. The Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 17.8 degree C and minimum 13.7 degree C; Pahalgam tourist resort maximum 13.2 degree C and minimum 10.5 degree C ; Gulmarg world famous ski-resort registered a minimum temperature 7.4 degree C today. Leh has recorded maximum 22.9 degree C and minimum 9.3 degree C temperature.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain/ thundershower in most of the places across the State in next two days. He said the weather will improve after Thursday.

Senior Scientist from SKUAST- Jammu and In-charge Agrometerology Department, Dr Mahender Singh said that in 35 years, Jammu has never recorded such a lowest temperature on June 21. He said just 10 degree fall in temperature in last 24 hours is amazing. On Tuesday Jammu recorded a temperature of 32.7 degree C.

Dr Mehender further said that in next one week also 2-3 rains are expected. Jammu has recorded 46.2 mm rain since last night. Moreover, farmers of Marh, Bishnah-RS Pura belt can go ahead for sowing paddy crop. He said from such heavy rains, it can be presumed that monsoon has entered the state.

With the rain in Jammu city today, water logging affected the movement of traffic on Canal Road, Bhagwati Nagar and near fourth Tawi bridge. Massive traffic jam was created in this area during the day today. Only one tube of this 4th bridge had been opened by the traffic authorities. The problem of water logging was also witnessed in Nanak Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Nai Basti, Talab Tillo and some other localities of the city.

A report from Kathua said that seven members of a Gujjar family got trapped in flooded river Ujh and Bhag Nallah in border area of Kathua. Police from Rajbagh and Fire Services men rushed to the site for the rescue.

Meawhile, moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Kashmir for the second consecutive day today while over a dozen water supply schemes have been damaged as a result of flash floods triggered by a cloud burst in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

Incessant rainfall lashed Valley since pre-dawn hours and continued throughout the day. The rainfall has increased water level in rivers and streams while the low-lying areas are experiencing water-logging.

A cloud burst last evening hit Kapran-Dodwangan forest area of Kokernag, triggered flash floods in various streams and damaged water supply schemes of PHE Department. The flash floods in Doodh Ganga, Halsidar, Hakran and Sandran have damaged 13 water supply schemes, resulting in collapsing of entire water supply system in areas.

A PHE official confirmed the damage to water supply schemes due to cloud burst. Officials said that the bull-dozers were rushed to the affected areas to clear debris while staff was also dispatched to repair damaged water pipe lines. Reports said the cloud burst triggered flash floods in Brangi stream and which later damaged the houses, road and crops in Vail, Ahlan Gadole, Gohan and Magraypora villages.

Locals of the area said after cloud burst, the water got accumulated in nearly 50 houses. The Government today pressed into service JCBs to clear boulders, trees and other debris from roads.

