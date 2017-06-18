Jammu Sector CRPF players bring laurels

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: The players of Jammu Sector CRPF brought laurels after winning the Kabaddi and Handball titles by crushing Northern Sector in the Inter Sector Level Tournament held at Group Centre-1, CRPF, Ajmer.

The Jammu Sector team participated in the tournament under the guidance of AV Chauhan, IGP, CRPF, Jammu Sector.

The experienced player Baljeet Singh of Jammu Sector played a crucial role to win Kabaddi competition with his raiding prowess.

