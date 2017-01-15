Jammu Rising Stars registers 4th win

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Jammu Rising Stars scripted 4th win in the ongoing 7-Match Cricket Series for junior cricketers at Parade Ground , here today.

The Series is being organized by Vishal Cricket Club Jammu under the supervision of Rajesh Gill, former Ranji Trophy Player.

Ranjeet Kalra, Vice Chairman Jammu District Sports Council was the chief guest in today’s match, who was introduced with the budding cricketers. He appreciated the budding cricketers for showing great cricketing skills and talent.

He also appreciated the organizing team for regularly conducting the cricket matches for young cricketers.

Earlier, in today’s match, Jammu Rising Stars defeated Vishal Rising Stars by 5 wickets.

Batting first, Vishal Rising Stars scored a modest total of 95 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Promising youngster Akshit top scored with 39 runs, while Praful Dhar contributed 22 runs to the total. For Jammu Rising Stars, Jugjap Singh took 2 wickets while Umar Sadiq claimed one.

Jammu Rising Stars, in reply achieved the target in 15.4 overs by losing 4 wickets. Sachin was in sublime touch and sent the bowlers on a leather-hunt to score brilliant 49 runs, while Rohan Gill contributed valuable 21 runs to the total. Aditpal Singh took 3 wickets, while Adhishwer claimed 1 wicket. Sachin was adjudged as man of the match fo his splendid knock.

The sixth match of the league will be played tomorrow at 12.30 pm

The match was officiated by Sandeep, Sanjay and Vinod.

