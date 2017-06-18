Jammu-A registers 47 runs win over Jammu-B in inaugural tie

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Jammu-A registered 47 runs win over Jammu-B in the inaugural tie of the three match series at JKCA ground, here today.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Jammu-A scored 138 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 30 overs. Heena Bhat was the top scorer with 30 runs off 42 balls, while Meenu chipped in 24 runs in 33 balls. Sanjana also added 20 runs to the total in 34 balls.

From Jammu-B side, Sandhaya, Heena and Shallu took one wicket apiece.

In the second inning, Jammu-B failed to chase the target and bundled out at 91 runs by losing all the wickets in 23.4 overs. Bhavika made 21 runs in 34 balls and Ankita scored 12 runs in 33 balls.

From Jammu-A side, Nadia and Pushpa scalped 2 wickets, while Aditi took one wicket.

The match was officiated by Sadiq Hussain Malik, Mukesh Sharma and Ashok Singh.

During the inaugural ceremony, Desh Rattan Dubey, Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) was the chief guest, while BJP leader Aditi Sharma, was the guest of honour, who interacted with the players and impressed upon them to play the game with true sportsmanship.

The tournament is being organized by Anju Gupta, Veena Sharma, Anuradha Sharma, Sadiq Hussain Malik and Mukesh Sharma.

