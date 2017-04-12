Jammu Mahotsav: Kavinder, Priya flag off Cultural Carnival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Arp 11: Speaker Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta and Minister of State for Tourism, Culture, Floriculture and Parks Priya Sethi launched the curtain-raiser event to upcoming Jammu Mahotsav-2017 in the form of a grand carnival showcasing and celebrating Jammu’s rich cultural heritage.

The Cultural Carnival comprising tableaus of heritage monuments including Mubarak Mandi, Bahu Fort, Raghunath Temple, Vaishno Devi, local cultural arts including ‘Gatka’, a traditional martial art form, began from Kalika Dam and culminated at Apsara Road via Shivaji Chowk – Murgi Morh – Gurdwara Chowk – Gole Market.

The event also saw participation from school, college children dressed in traditional garbs from various regions of the State showcasing the rich colorful and diverse cultural wealth that gives Jammu its unique identity as a beautiful and peaceful culmination of cultures and communities.

While speaking on launch of the carnival, the Speaker appreciated the effort of Tourism and Information Departments in undertaking this grand effort and hoped that this event will act as a trigger to reconnect younger generations with the grand diverse history of the region.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Pawan Kotwal, senior political leader Yudhvir Sethi besides officers from concerned departments and large number of locals were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Priya Sethi directed JMC and Floriculture Department to work in cohesion to provide public with these essential recreational spaces.

The Minister was inspecting the infrastructure and amenities available at Purani Mandi Chowk Park, here today.

The Minister was commenting on dilapidated condition of the park directed JMC to ensure regular maintenance of all parks under its aegis on a rotational basis.

With regards to the Purani Mandi Chowk Park, the Minister directed the officials to undertake complete renovation of the park within a time frame of one month including undertaking heavy plantation drives.

The JMC was also directed to identify spot for statue of Jambu Lochan besides complete all pending works and maintaining utmost sanitation standards for the convenience of the people.

The Minister also directed the concerned officers to ensure proper illumination in the park and make the high mass lights functional.

