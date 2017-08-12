Jammu-Kathua bus operators threaten to go on strike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Alleging that RTOs of Jammu, Kathua and Samba are harassing the Jammu-Kathua bus operators by challaning their vehicles without any reason and snatching their boards of Super Fast/Rajdhani service, the operators of Jammu-Kathua buses today threatened to resort to strike if harassment continues.

The decision to go on strike was taken in a meeting of the all the bus operators of Jammu-Kathua route, held here today under the presidentship of Kuldeep Singh, president of the Union of bus operators of Jammu-Kathua route.

During the meeting, speakers said that they are operating buses from Jammu to Kathua on the name of Super Fast for last 40 years and on the demand of the Government employees and general public, and after proper discussion with Transport Commissioner now they are also operating buses on the name of Rajdhani service, which have only four stops i.e. Vijaypur, Samba, Hiranagar and Chadwal.

They said that people of the area has appreciated Rajdhani service, as it is safe and comfortable and granting 50% concession to the students of the area. “But the RTOs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are creating problem in our smooth operation by challaning our vehicles without any reason, snatching boards of Super Fast/Rajdhani service and seizing all the documents of the vehicles on the spot”, they alleged.

The bus operators said that they even met Transport Commissioner Jammu and took up the matter but nothing was done till now. The speakers said that they have unanimously decided that they will go on strike if the matter is not resolved soon and harassment by the local administration stopped. They said that for any convenience to the student community and general public due to their strike, State Government will be solely responsible.

