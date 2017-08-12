sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Jammu-Kathua bus operators threaten to go on strike

Posted on 12/08/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Alleging that RTOs of Jammu, Kathua and Samba are harassing the Jammu-Kathua bus operators by challaning their vehicles without any reason and snatching their boards of Super Fast/Rajdhani service, the operators of Jammu-Kathua buses today threatened to resort to strike if harassment continues.
The decision to go on strike was taken in a meeting of the all the bus operators of Jammu-Kathua route, held here today under the presidentship of Kuldeep Singh, president of the Union of  bus operators of Jammu-Kathua route.
During the meeting, speakers said that they are operating buses from Jammu to Kathua on the name of Super Fast for last 40 years and on the demand of the Government employees and general public, and after proper discussion with Transport Commissioner now they are also operating buses on the name of Rajdhani service, which have only four stops i.e. Vijaypur, Samba, Hiranagar and Chadwal.
They said that people of the area has appreciated Rajdhani service, as it is safe and comfortable and granting 50% concession to the students of the area. “But the RTOs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are creating problem in our smooth operation by challaning our vehicles without any reason, snatching boards of Super Fast/Rajdhani service and seizing all the documents of the vehicles on the spot”, they alleged.
The bus operators said that they even met Transport Commissioner Jammu and took up the matter but nothing was done till now. The speakers said that they have unanimously decided that they will go on strike if the matter is not resolved soon and harassment by the local administration stopped. They said that for any convenience to the student community and general public due to their strike, State Government will be solely responsible.

  • Satish

    They are the worst drivers and reasons for murder on road. Their route permit be cancelled and govt buses be deployed on road

