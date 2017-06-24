sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Jammu Chamber supports implementation of GST

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Jammu Chamber supports implementation of GST

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI)  today said that non- implementation of GST shall lead to total collapse  of trade and industry in the State.
The Jammu Chamber team led by its president, Rakesh Gupta after meeting with the Dy Chief Minister,  Dr Nirmal Singh here today, in a statement to the press said that implementation of GST was in everybody’s interest, whether trade, industry  or common man. He warned that if it was not implemented with the rest of the country immediately, the Chamber would launch an agitation and for any law and order problem thereafter, the State Government would be responsible.
The Chamber president further said that implementation of GST was in everybody’s interests and State Government should take initiative for its implementation without any delay. He said  GST is just a reform in taxation system replacing terminology  and integrating different taxes under one head and shall also benefit our State to earn huge revenue.
The Jammu Chamber team conveyed to the DyCM  that GST was a matter of economy and commerce and they shall  not allow any politician to play with the bread and butter of the traders.  They said that all the political parties must act positively for the overall growth of the country and the State.
Dy Chief Minister assured Jammu Chamber that the Government was serious on the implementation of GST and needful shall be done at the earliest. The Chamber team  conveyed that traders  shall not allow any politician whether in ruling coalition or in the opposition to play politics on the GST.
Chamber president was accompanied by  Rajesh Gupta- senior vice president,  Manish Gupta- secretary general and  Gaurav Gupta- secretary.

