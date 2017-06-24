Jammu Chamber supports implementation of GST

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today said that non- implementation of GST shall lead to total collapse of trade and industry in the State.

The Jammu Chamber team led by its president, Rakesh Gupta after meeting with the Dy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh here today, in a statement to the press said that implementation of GST was in everybody’s interest, whether trade, industry or common man. He warned that if it was not implemented with the rest of the country immediately, the Chamber would launch an agitation and for any law and order problem thereafter, the State Government would be responsible.

Click here to watch video

The Chamber president further said that implementation of GST was in everybody’s interests and State Government should take initiative for its implementation without any delay. He said GST is just a reform in taxation system replacing terminology and integrating different taxes under one head and shall also benefit our State to earn huge revenue.

The Jammu Chamber team conveyed to the DyCM that GST was a matter of economy and commerce and they shall not allow any politician to play with the bread and butter of the traders. They said that all the political parties must act positively for the overall growth of the country and the State.

Dy Chief Minister assured Jammu Chamber that the Government was serious on the implementation of GST and needful shall be done at the earliest. The Chamber team conveyed that traders shall not allow any politician whether in ruling coalition or in the opposition to play politics on the GST.

Chamber president was accompanied by Rajesh Gupta- senior vice president, Manish Gupta- secretary general and Gaurav Gupta- secretary.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With