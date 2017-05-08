Jamiat chief for dialogue

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7: Professor Ghulam Mohammad Bhat Al-Madni was today re-elected as Amir (Head) of Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith.

Bhat was elected as head, by 414 members of Jamiat from all the three regions of the State after elections that were held today at Salfia Muslim Institute, Parraypora Srinagar. The results were announced by head of the Election Board, Mufti Mohammad Yaqoob Baba.

Speaking after being re-elected as Amir of Jamiat, Bhat emphasized on the welfare related projects and educational activities. He also told that Jamiat will use all their resources for the propagation of Quran and Sunnah.

Bhat spoke about the deteriorating situation in Kashmir. He said violation of human rights, arrests of men and women, torture of students is only due to Kashmir issue and unless and until the issue is addressed, it is difficult to see Kashmir as peaceful. He stressed for dialogue on Kashmir.

He said that Jamiat feels that an “anti-Islamic approach” by different quarters/parties has been started to malign the image of peace loving religion Islam. “Some elements have started provocative speeches on different issues, like, Azaan, Talaq and by this way they are trying their best to start anti-Islamic propaganda in a preplanned manner”, he said.

Dr Abdul Lateef Al-Kindi also thanked all the members and stressed upon the unity and appealed them that every member should work for the propagation of Salafi Methodology/ Manhaj in a proper way and work for Dawah affairs should be done in and enthusiastic way.

He also stressed upon the culmination of the drug menace in Kashmiri society as it has created problem to our youth and has destroy society.

