Jallikattu matter is sub-judice: PM tells Tamil Nadu CM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually indicated his government’s inability to promulgate an ordinance on allowing Jallikattu noting that the matter is sub-judice as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met him here seeking Centre’s intervention.

“While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is at present sub-judice,” the PMO said after the meeting.

At the same time, it said, “The Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the state government.”

As protests demanding the lifting of the ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu spread across Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister rushed here last night to meet the Prime Minister with a request for ordinance.

With regard to the drought situation in Tamil Nadu, Modi assured Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the state.

A central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly to assess the drought situation, the PMO said. (agencies)

