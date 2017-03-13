Jaitley to again look after Defence

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Defence, after Manohar Parrikar resigned as Defence Minister since he will be taking charge as Chief Minister of Goa.

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Mr Parrikar and as advised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has assigned Mr Jaitley the charge of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to his existing portfolios, a press communication from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

This is for the second time that the additional charge of the Defence ministry has come to Mr Jaitley, who handled this ministry for some months after the Modi government had taken over, before Mr Parrikar took charge as the he full fledged Defence Minister.

(AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With