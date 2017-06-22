J-K students charged with raising pro-Pak slogans in UP college

MEERUT (UP): A police complaint has been lodged against some Kashmiri students at a dental college here for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and uploading objectionable picture of Indian cricket team on social media after the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Two complaints have been received, one by students of Kalka Dental College and Hospital and the other by Bajrang Dal activists, police said.

The right wing activists have demanded their arrest, police said, adding a probe has been launched. (AGENCIES)

