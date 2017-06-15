J&K eves suffer 2nd consecutive defeat; boys held Assam to goalless draw

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Jammu and Kashmir girls suffered second consecutive defeat as they lost to Sikkim, while the boys of the host State held formidable Assam to goalless draw in the ongoing soccer extravaganza namely ‘Oorja’ Football Talent Hunt Tournament, being organized by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in collaboration with University of Jammu at Varsity grounds, here today.

In the morning session, Jammu and Kashmir girls suffered 2nd successive defeat in the tournament and lost to their counterparts from Sikkim by a solitary goal (1-0).

Earlier, in the boys section, Sikkim held Uttar Pradesh to a (1-1) draw in an exciting contest. The players of both the teams showed extraordinary soccer skills and restricted the opposition from dominating the game.

In the evening session, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam players despite making good number of moves failed to score any goal. The match ended in a goalless draw. An amalgam of aggression and defence displayed by the players was witnessed in the game.

In the evening session of girls section, the first half again ended goalless in the match between Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. However, Telangana girls came back strongly and defeated their rivals by two goals to nil (2-0).

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With