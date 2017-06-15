sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

J&K eves suffer 2nd consecutive defeat; boys held Assam to goalless draw

‘Oorja' Football Talent Hunt Tournament

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
J&K eves suffer 2nd consecutive defeat; boys held Assam to goalless draw

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Jammu and Kashmir girls suffered second consecutive defeat as they lost to Sikkim, while the boys of the host State held formidable Assam to goalless draw in the ongoing soccer extravaganza namely ‘Oorja’ Football Talent Hunt Tournament, being organized by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in collaboration with University of Jammu at Varsity grounds, here today.
In the morning session, Jammu and Kashmir girls suffered 2nd successive defeat in the tournament and lost to their counterparts from Sikkim by a solitary goal (1-0).
Earlier, in the boys section, Sikkim held Uttar Pradesh to a (1-1) draw in an exciting contest. The players of both the teams showed extraordinary soccer skills and restricted the opposition from dominating the game.
In the evening session, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam players despite making good number of moves failed to score any goal. The match ended in a goalless draw. An amalgam of aggression and defence displayed by the players was witnessed in the game.
In the evening session of girls section, the first half again ended goalless in the match between Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. However, Telangana girls came back strongly and defeated their rivals by two goals to nil (2-0).

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Sports_left. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top