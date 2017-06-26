ISRO improves surveillance

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has made a commendable achievement in launching in to orbit satellite that will give a boost to its military surveillance capabilities. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38) lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre and injected the 31 satellites into orbit about 27 minutes after liftoff. It was a moment of great pride and joy for the ISRO scientists and the President and Prime Minister both complimented the scientific teams for doing honour to the country. We have made substantial progress in space research and all but one satellite out of a total of 31 were from foreign countries including developed countries of the west. It goes to the credit of our scientists and technocrats that they have achieved success in space research and satellite launching technology without technical assistance from developed countries. All this started when about a decade or more ago, western countries including the US refused to give India the technology of cryogenic engine which is of crucial importance in space research and launching of satellites in the orbit. Indian scientists and technocrats at ISRO accepted the challenge and girded their loins assuring the nation that they would pull out the country from being dependent of western technocrats. They have done it and ISRO has become the most favoured scientific institution which Indians love and value. Dubbed as a ‘smart eye in the sky’, the 712-kg Cartosat-2 series earth observation spacecraft launched by the 44.4-metre tall rocket as its primary payload is an advanced remote sensing satellite that is expected to give big boost to our defense surveillance capabilities. Obviously, in view of unremitting hostility from Pakistan and its bids to infiltrate jihadis into our part if J&K it will of great benefit to our army to identify the launching pads in PoK from where the jihadis are trying to infiltrate. In the course of the surgical strike conducted by our army last time in J&K, the photographs of the launching pads had been identified through surveillances made by the satellites.

It has to be mentioned that India is a peace loving country. Our researches in space technology are essentially for peace purposes. India is an agricultural country and we need to modernize our agricultural system in order to keep pace with the needs of our people. The satellites we have injected into the space most of them will be used to boo our agrarian activities. The element of defense is also there but that is not the main objective of the ISRO. Monsoons play the crucial role in our economy and a same time storms, tsunami and other natural calamities need to be monitored and their impact reduced.

We salute our scientists and technocrats at ISRO.The entire nation are proud of them. They have a vast field to probe and the nation will always wait for great achievements that it is supposed to make in future.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With