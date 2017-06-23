ISIS sympathiser plotting ‘subversive activities’ held in Hyd

HYDERABAD: An ISIS sympathiser, who allegedly wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country, was today arrested here by the city police.

According to the police, Konakalla Subramanyam alias Omer (22) was in touch with other ISIS sympathisers through social media.

“On receipt of credible information, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Omer and found in his possession one mobile phone, which contained incriminating conversation with ISIS sympathisers,” a release issued by Hyderabad Police said.

Based on a complaint filed by SIT Inspector K Syamala Rao, Omer was booked on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said. (AGENCIES)

