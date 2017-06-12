sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Irrfan’s ‘Doob’ to have world premiere at Shanghai Film Festival

Posted on 12/06/2017

 

MUMBAI:  Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s bilingual film “Doob – No Bed Of Roses”, starring Irrfan Khan, will have its world premiere at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.

            The film’s story revolves around the members of two families, who discover love for each other when the head member of a family dies. It also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.

            “Doob” has been produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films.

             Irrfan is currently shooting in New York for his upcoming Hollywood project “Puzzle” with Kelly Macdonald.

            The actor will try and squeeze time out of his shooting schedule to attend the premiere which will take place at the end of this month. (AGENCIES)

