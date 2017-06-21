Irrfan starts shooting for his next Hollywood film in New York

NEW YORK, June 20: After delivering a box office success “Hindi Medium”, actor Irrfan Khan has started shooting for his next Hollywood project “Puzzle” in New York.

Irrfan took to twitter to share a photograph of himself along with the film’s cameraman Chris Norr.

The 50-year-old actor captioned the picture,”With our cameraman #ChrisNorr at upper west NY shooting movie #thepuzzle #lifeofanactor #newyork #movieshooting.”

Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald and Irrfan will star in the movie.

“Puzzle” is a women-oriented film, which tells the tale of a woman in her 40s. Her world changes when she discovers that she has a gift of assembling puzzles.

The movie is being backed by the producers of “Little Miss Sunshine”. Other Hollywood actors who will feature in the film includes David Denman, Liv Hewson, Austin Abrams and Ruern Navarro. (AGENCIES)

