Involve legislators in Plan, CSSs; give appointment same day: Govt

JAMMU, Apr 6: The State Government today ordered that the legislators should be involved in all developmental works in their constituencies and consulted before formulation of District Plans, implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and given appointments by the officers the same day they asked for it.

A Circular issued today by the General Administration Department (GAD), the charge of which is held by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, reiterated privileges and immunities of the legislators following complaints that developmental works were being undertaken by various departments without consulting the concerned legislators, both MLAs and MLCs.

“It has been brought to the notice of the authorities that developmental works are being undertaken by various departments at their own level without consulting the concerned legislator (s), which amounts to violations of the instructions of the State Government issued previously,” the Circular said.

As per the Circular, the legislators will be consulted in matters pertaining to formulation of District Plans and developmental schemes pertaining to their constituencies. They will also be consulted on matters related to formulation and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes like Border Area Development Programme (BADP), Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and Special Component Plan (SCP) in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India pertaining to such schemes.

It may be mentioned here that there have been standing instructions from the Government of India as well that the concerned legislators should be involved in implementation of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

In another significant direction, the Government has asked all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Deputy Commissioners and all officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other concerned to ensure that whenever a request is received from the legislators for meeting an officer to discuss public related issues, the appointment should be fixed on the same day, if the officer is at the headquarters.

However, the Circular said, if it is not possible for the concerned officers/officials to fix appointment of the legislators the same day due to some unavoidable circumstances, it should be arranged at the earliest as per the mutual convenience. Arrangements should be in place with a view to ensure that the concerned legislators are not put to any inconvenience on this account, it added.

“Due protocol and courtesy should be extended by the officers to the legislators during their visit to the Government officers,” the fresh Government directive said.

Referring to the DO letter written by the legislators and addressed to senior officers for different type of works, the Circular said, the Government officers and officials should promptly acknowledge them.

“The letters should be immediately acknowledged. In due course, the legislators should be informed about action taken or proposed to be taken by the Departments on the issues highlighted by the legislators in their DO letters,” the Government Circular said.

The Government said it has conveyed all these directions to the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Deputy Commissioners and all others officers including that of Police Department. The officers/ officials have been directed to strictly follow the guidelines.

Official sources said the fresh Government directions were necessitated following complaints by some of the legislators that some officers/officials were not involving them in formulation of developmental plans and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

