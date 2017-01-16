International Yoga Centre to come up in Mantalai: Priya Sethi

JAMMU: With an aim to give fillip to the tourism sector in Jammu, International Yoga Centre (IYC) will come up at Mantalai in Udhampur district as part of the ‘integrated development of tourist facilities’ project at Mantalai-Sudhmahadev-Patnitop circuit.

“Under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) Rs 82.17 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, for the IYC at Mantalai as a part of integrated development of tourist facilities at Mantalai- Sudhmahadev-Patnitop circuit,” Minister of State for Tourism and Culture of Jammu and Kashmir Priya Sethi said.

Replying to a question of BJP MLC Ashok Khajuria in the Legislative Council here, she said the project includes construction of yoga centre with associated infrastructure, wellness, spa, ayurveda complex, separate area for traditional Indian spa therapies with library and archiving centre. (AGENCIES)

