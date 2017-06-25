The five years extended period of Special Industrial Package has expired on June 14, 2017. State industrial units cannot make use of the package anymore after the date of expiry. Way back in 2002 it was found that the industrialization of the J&K State would not become a reality unless a Special Industrial Package was given by the Centre and the State saw to it that the industrial development was going on smoothly with the goals set forth to be achieved within a time frame. It has to be mentioned that the packages given so far have immensely helped in industrialization of the State and thousands of industrial units have been establishment. It provided employment to lakhs of people and in an overall estimation considerably helped the State move forward in economic development. The industrial mangers are apprehensive that the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion of Government of India may not be forthcoming that fast owing to the fact that new tax regime is being rolled out in the country from July 1.

In view of these facts there is speculation among the industrialists that the Chief Minister would personally intervene in the matter. She may meet the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister and impress upon them that the State cannot make desired development unless the industries are assured of special help called industrial package. As was expected, a strong delegation of industrialists of the State recently visited New Delhi and had detailed meeting with the seniors of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). Reportedly the DIPP has not made any commitment and left the issue for consideration and decision by higher authorities.

We would like to bring to the notice of the DIPP and other authorities at the Centre that J&K has a number of difficulties hindering her industrial development. Being a hilly State with some regions snow bound for half of the year, the time left to conduct developmental works is reduced by one half. Secondly, the State is struggling with the issue of road connectivity to remote parts. The position of power supply also is a big problem as the State despite the fact that it has abundant water resources is still deficit in power supply. In such a situation continuance of Special Industrial Package to J&K is required.

