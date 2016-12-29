Indo-Pak talks best way to combat extremism: Chaudhry

MOSCOW: India and Pakistan need to engage in dialogue which is the best way to defeat extremism and to improve strained ties, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has said.

Pakistan believes that dialogue with India is the best way to defeat extremism which is damaging bilateral relations between the countries, Chaudhry said here yesterday.

“Relations between Pakistan and India have not been very good and the reason is that Pakistan and India are not having any dialogue, there is also misperception about each other. This is not something that our leadership wants…” he was quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik as telling a press conference.

“We also believe that it is for the our two countries to sit at the table and share each other perspectives, no matter how difficult the issues are, including extremism that damages the bilateral relations,” he said.

His remarks come amid severe chill in Indo-Pak ties after Pakistan-based terrorists attacked an Indian army base in Uri in September. (AGENCIES)

