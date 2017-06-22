sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Indo-Pak matters have to be resolved bilaterally: MEA

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

 

NEW DELHI:  India today affirmed that bilateral issues between India and Pakistan will have to be decided “bilaterally”, reacting to suggestions by UN chief Antonio Guteress that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between the two neighbours.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Bagley told reporters he was aware of the remarks made by Guteress that he has raised the issue during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

I have seen the reply which has been reported in the media. Essentially the secretary general asked a question in response to a question… Bilateral issues have to be decided bilaterally and the UN secretary general has been made aware of that position,” Bagley said.

Addressing reporters at his first press conference at the world body’s headquarters since assuming office in January, Guterres recently said that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“Why do you think I met three times the Prime Minister of Pakistan and two times the Prime Minister of India,” Guterres said with a laughter, responding to a question on whether he is involved in the matter. (AGENCIES)

