India’s first underwater metro tunnel completed

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
KOLKATA: The tunnelling work under the Hooghly river, the first such underwater project in the country, to provide metro connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata has been completed.

The tunnel is a crucial link for the 16.4 km-long mass rapid transport (MRT) project being constructed by the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) at an estimated cost of around Rs 9,000 crore.

“India has joined a select band of nations. Another rare feat achieved by Kolkata after getting the first metro railway in the country in 1984.

“The KMRC team, including engineers from abroad, has completed the construction of India’s first underwater tunnel under the Hooghly river,” Satish Kumar, the MD of KMRC, said here today.

He said tunnelling from the Howrah end started in the last week of April and reached the Kolkata end on June 20. (AGENCIES)

