Indians working on world’s biggest telescope: Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union minister Harsh Vardhan today lauded Indian scientists’ contribution to the world’s biggest telescope which would enable astronomers to observe the intricacies of the universe from the comfort of the earth.

Vardhan said the site for the telescope — a multi- million dollar project being developed by an international consortium including India– was still being finalised.

Hanle in Ladakh was one of the sites being explored.

“The sites would be evaluated for technical and logistical suitability,” the minister of Science and Technology said, hailing Indian scientists as among the best in the world.

India’s contribution to the Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT) project would be “more in terms of hardware” than money, he said, adding that India would spend Rs 1,300-crore on it.

The ambitious next-generation TMT is to be built at an estimated cost of USD 1.47 billion by an international consortium consisting of institutions from India, the United States, Canada, Japan and China. (AGENCIES)

