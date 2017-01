Puducherry, Jan 9:

Defending champions Indian railway women beat Punjab 93-33 in the 67th senior national basketball championship here today

Telangana in the women`s wing also kept up their winning spree and defeated Maharashtra 61-42.

Karnataka women team registered a comfortable 70-43 victory over Haryana .

In the men setion, last year`s finalists Uttarakhand defeated Chattisgarh 65-46, while Indian railways beat Gujarat 83-61. (PTI)

