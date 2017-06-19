sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Is India still a developing country?

Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Prof.  ( Dr.)   Y  P Sharma
The economic development of India was dominated by socialist-influenced policies, state- owned sectors and red – tape and extensive regulations, collectively known as “License Regime. ” It led the country and its economy isolated from the world economy.  However,  the scenario started changing  from the  mid-1980s  when India began  opening  up its  market  slowly  through economic  liberalization.  The policy played a huge impact on the economic development of India. The  Indian  economic  development  got  a  boost  through    its  economic  reform  in  1990s  and  again  through  its  renewal  in  the  2000s.  Since then the face of economic development of India has changed completely.
The  economic  reforms played  a  pivotal  role  in  the  economic  development  of  India.  Reaping  its  benefit ,  the  growth  of  the  country  reached  around  7.5%  in  the  late  2000s. It is also expected to double the average income within a decade.  According  to  analysts , if  India  can  push  more  fundamental  market  reforms , it  will  be  able  to  sustain  the  rate  and  can  even  achieve the  Government’s  target  of  10%  to  15%.
India is  world’s  12th  largest  economy  and  also  the  4th  largest  in  terms  of  purchasing  power  parity  adjusted  exchange  rates (PPP).  It  is  the  128th  largest in the  world  on  per capita basis  and  118th  by  PPP.  However,  States  have  a  major  role to  play  in  the  economic development of  India.  There  are  a  few  states  which  have  higher  annualized  1999-2008  growth  rates  comparing  to  others.  The  growth  rates  for  the  states  like  Gujarat ( 8.8% ),  Haryana (8.7% ) and  Delhi (7.4% )  are  considerably  higher  than  other  states  like  Bihar (5.1%),  U P                              (4.4% ) and Madhya  Pradesh (3.5%).
Agriculture  along  with  other  allied  sectors  like  fishing ,  forestry,  and  logging  play  a  major  role  in  the  economic  development  in  India.  In  2005  these  sectors  accounted  for  almost  18.6% of  the  GDP.  India holds second position worldwide in terms of farm output.  It also generated work for 60% of the total workforce.  India has done considerably well in agriculture and allied sectors.  The  country  is  the  world’s  largest  producer  of  tea ,  coconut , cashew  nuts ,  black  pepper,  turmeric , ginger  and  milk.  India has also the largest cattle population in the world.  India  is  world’s  second  largest  producer  of  sugar , rice , wheat  and  inland  fish. It  is  in  the  third  position  in the  list  of tobacco  producers  in  the  world.  India  also  produces  10%  of  the  overall  fruit  production  in  the  world,  holding  its first position  in  banana  and  sapota  production.
India occupies 14th position in the world in industrial output.  The  manufacturing  sector  along  with  gas ,  electricity , quarrying  and mining  account  for  27.5%   of  the  country’s  GDP.  It also employs 17% of the total workforce. The  economic  reforms  also  brought  a  number  of  foreign  companies  to  the  Indian  market.  As  a  result  it saw  the  privatization  of  several  public  sector  industries.  Expansion  in  the  production  of  FMCG( Fast-moving  consumer  goods )  started  taking  place.  Indian  companies  started  facing  foreign  competitors ,  including  the  cheap  Chinese  imports.
In  the  services  output ,  India  occupies  15th  spot  in  the  world.  Around 23% of the total workforce in India works in service industry.  This  is  also  the  sector  which  provides  quick  growth  with  a  growth rate  of  7.5%  during  1991-2000  from 4.5% in  1951-1980.  With a  substantial  growth  in  I T  sector ,  a  number  of  foreign  consumers  are  showing  interest  in  India’s  service  exports as  India  has  got  low  cost ,  educated ,  highly  skilled  workers  in  abundance.  Besides  this ,  ITES -BPO  sector  has  also  become  a  big  source  of  employment  for  a  number  of  youth.
Banking and Finance— since liberalization, India has seen substantial banking reforms.  on  the  one  hand ,  one  could  see  the  mergers  of  the  banks ,  competitiveness  and  reduced  Government  interference ,  on the  other  one  can  also  see  the  presence  of  several  private  and  foreign  players  in  the  banking  and  insurance  sectors.  Currently  the  banking  sector  in  India  has  got  maturity  in  terms  of  supply ,  reach-even  and  product  range.  The  Indian  banks  are  also  said  to  have  clean,  transparent  and  strong  balance  sheets  comparing  to  their  Asian  counterparts.
But  inspite  of  all  aforesaid  efforts  India  still  continues  to  be  an  underdeveloped  nation.  The  Major  reasons  being  the  development  projects  in  India  are  nowhere  near  completion — indeed  it  has  barely  begun.  It  is  still  a  poor  country :  per  capita  income  remains  below  U S  2000  dollars  and  British  1206  pounds  at  actual  exchange  rates  and  there  is  still  widespread  destitution. Development  is  supposed  to involve  job  creation with  more  workers  in  formal  employment  in large  units ,  but  that  has  not  happened.
Manufacturing  still  counts  for  less  than  one-fifth  of  both  output  and  employment.  More than  half  of all  workers  anguish low  productivity  agriculture ,  while  another  or  so  are  in low  grade  services.  About  95%  of  all  workers  are  in  informal  employment  and  roughly  half  are  self-employed.  What’s   more  the  recognized  and  paid  participation  of  women  in  working  life  has  actually  been  declining  in  a  period  of  rapid  income  growth.
The  basic  failure  helps  to  explain  several  other  failures  of  development  project  so  far :  the  widespread  hunger  and  very  poor  nutrition  indicators ;  inadequate  provision  of  basic  needs  like  housing ,  electricity,  and  other  essential  infrastructure ,  the  poor   health  facilities  and  slow  expansion  of  education.  Growing  inequalities  do  mean  that  a  rising  middle  class  is  emerging ,  but  this  should  not  blind  us  to  the  lack  of  fulfillment  of  basic  social  and  economic  rights  for  a  considerable  portion  of  the  population.
(The author is Head of the Dept.  of Commerce  Govt.  Post Graduate College Rajouri ,  J&K)
