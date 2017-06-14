India Post’s Twitter Seva proves to be a hit with citizens, says Ministry

NEW DELHI: India Post has handled more than 32,000 tweets and resolved 100 per cent of the complaints through its Twitter Seva launched in August last year and has proved to be a hit with the Indians living abroad.

“The citizens have taken to the platform and their confidence in quick redressal of their grievance is growing by each passing day. They are appreciating India Post over Private Couriers for its quality and fast delivery and that too at a low cost,” the Ministry of Communication said here today.

Numerous tweets regarding International Parcel Service of the Department are received and resolved via Twitter Seva.

India Post receives grievances regarding delivery of foreign articles which are resolved earnestly.

Twitterati tweets for timely delivery of their articles and express their happiness when their articles are delivered, the Ministry said.

“India Post has proved that it has no borders, no limits and no frontier to help people across the globe,” the Ministry said.

The Telecom Ministry and the Department of Post compile a list of complaints from the Twitter Seva and the departmental twitter accounts and categorise them into immediate, mid-term and long-term complaints for redressal.

The TSPs (telecom service providers) are expected to resolve the complaints forwarded to them under this arrangement.

Similarly, the concerns of the customers are promptly addressed by providing them with information on the delivery of their articles containing PAN Cards, Roll numbers, medicines, etc. Issues relating to repairs of Post Office buildings, technical issues with saving banks accounts are also sorted out quickly. (AGENCIES)

