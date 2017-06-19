sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
India becomes 71st country to ratify UN TIR Convention

Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

GENEVA/NEW DELHI: India has become the 71st country to ratify the United Nations TIR Convention, that will boost trade and regional integration across South Asia and beyond, fast-tracking the region’s potential to become a strategic trade hub.

TIR is the global standard for goods customs transit managed and developed by IRU — the world road transport organisation.

“I am delighted to welcome India into the TIR family of nations. This is an important step in harmonising standards and boosting transport, trade and development across South Asia,” IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said.

China was the last TIR contracting party who acceded to the Convention on July 6, 2016.

The accession to the TIR Convention is part of India’s multi-modal transport strategy that aims to integrate the economy with global and regional production networks through better connectivity, IRU said in a statement.

TIR will help India to integrate with Myanmar and Thailand as well as Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. (AGENCIES)

