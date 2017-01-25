India a ”true friend”, Trump tells Modi in first phone call, invites him to US

NEW DELHI : In his first contact at the highest level after assuming office, US President Donald Trump made a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi late last night during which he described India as a ”true friend” and invited him to visit the US later this year.

”President Trump emphasised that the United States considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” the White House said in a readout on the conversation released early this morning(Indian time).

Mr Modi is the fifth world leader to be called by Mr Trump four days after taking charge as 45th President of the US. Earlier, he had made telephonic calls to leaders of immediate neighbours Canada and Mexico on Saturday and of Israel and Egypt on Sunday.

The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence, and they also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia, the White House statement said.

”President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the United States and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism. President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year,” it said.

However, it was not immediately clear whether this meeting will be in September when Mr Modi visits the US for the UN General Assembly session or it will be some other time. Before the US visit, the two leaders are likely to meet in Germany in July during the G-20 Summit.

However, two high level contacts with the Trump Administration have been established even before Mr Trump’s formal take over.

Foreign Secretary Dr S Jaishankar has met then Vice President elect Mike Pence, and NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Trump’s call to Mr Modi has evoked great interest both in India and the Indian community in the US.

He had during the election campaign expressed his strong desire to work with Prime Minister Modi.

Mr Trump had spoken highly of India and Mr Modi during his campaign. He described Mr Modi as a very dynamic leader and also praised the contribution of Indians to the American society. (AGENCIES)

