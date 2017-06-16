sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Income tax mop-up begins on strong footing, up 26.2% till date

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

MUMBAI: Net income tax collection till June 15 grew at a healthy 26.2 per cent to Rs 1,01,024 crore from across the country as of June 15 from Rs 80,075 crore in the year ago period.

Among the metros, the Mumbai zone registered the highest revenue collection growth during the period with a growth of a whopping 138 per cent at Rs 22,884 crore from Rs 9,614 crore a year ago, sources at the income tax department here told PTI today.

The Mumbai zone contributes over one-third of nationwide direct tax collections.

The New Delhi zone, which is the second largest contributor to the national kitty, registered a 38 per cent growth at Rs 11,582 crore during the period, from Rs 8,334 crore a year ago.

The Kolkata zone has also done well with net revenue collection increasing 7 per cent to Rs 4,084 crore from Rs 3,815 crore a year ago, the sources said.

Similarly, the Bengaluru zone mopped up Rs 14,923 crore from Rs 13,973 crore, which is a growth of 6.8 percent. (AGENCIES)

