Income tax mop-up begins on strong footing, up 26.2% till date

MUMBAI: Net income tax collection till June 15 grew at a healthy 26.2 per cent to Rs 1,01,024 crore from across the country as of June 15 from Rs 80,075 crore in the year ago period.

Among the metros, the Mumbai zone registered the highest revenue collection growth during the period with a growth of a whopping 138 per cent at Rs 22,884 crore from Rs 9,614 crore a year ago, sources at the income tax department here told PTI today.

The Mumbai zone contributes over one-third of nationwide direct tax collections.

The New Delhi zone, which is the second largest contributor to the national kitty, registered a 38 per cent growth at Rs 11,582 crore during the period, from Rs 8,334 crore a year ago.

The Kolkata zone has also done well with net revenue collection increasing 7 per cent to Rs 4,084 crore from Rs 3,815 crore a year ago, the sources said.

Similarly, the Bengaluru zone mopped up Rs 14,923 crore from Rs 13,973 crore, which is a growth of 6.8 percent. (AGENCIES)

