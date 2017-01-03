Impressive Nagar Kirtan taken out on Gurpurab

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Jan 2: The Sikh community members took out an impressive `Nagar- Kirtan’ in connection with the 350th Parkash Purav of Guru Gobind Singhji in the city of temples here today.

A large number of Sikh community members from various parts of Jammu city and other parts of district Jammu assembled at Gurdwara, Guru Nanak Devji at Lower Gumat (Chand Nagar) in the morning and started Nagar Kirtan/ Shobha Yatra. A highly decorated chariot was created by using an open vehicle where the holy Guru Granth Sahib was placed. It was fitted with loud speakers and several religious personalities of the Sikh community were leading the grand Shobha Yatra and chanting Gurvani Path.

The programme was organised by the State Gurdwara Parbadhank Board led by TS Wazir and District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Jammu. Several Sikh organizations accorded cooperation for the smooth and successful conduct of Shobha Yatra.

The District Administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Shobha yatra. The traffic from main Tawi bridge, Dogra Chowk, Jewel Chowk and Gumat area had also been diverted to other routes. But even then massive traffic jams were created at several places in the old city, especially in Bhagwati Nagar area and 4th Tawi Bridge, Ware House and Gujjar Nagar area.

The Shobha Yatra commenced from Gumat Gurdwara at around 10.30 am and after passing through Dogra Chowk, Tawi Bridge, Bikram Chowk, Asia Crossing , Gandhinagar, Nanak Nagar, finally culminated at Nanak Nagar Gurdwara. Sikh Sangat in large number including women and children participated in this grand religious programme besides school children.

Panj Pyare, attired in traditional dress of warriors, carrying swords in hands were leading the grand Shobha Yatra. Sikh youth clad in impressive dresses displayed their martial art skills `Gatka’ which remained main attraction for the common people witnessing the Shobha yatra throughout the route. The Nagar Kirtan was received by members of other community at some places which displayed the rich bonds of secularism.

SGPB chief T S Wazir said that prominent Ragi Jathas and religious personalities and poets from Punjab and other parts of the country also participated in the Nagar Kirtan. They were chanting sermons from Guru Granth Sahib. The Sangat was chanting slogans in praise of great Guru and the Sikh religion. Students of various schools also participated in the programme. He disclosed that Shobha Yatra concluded at around 6.30 pm and it remained successful. Mr Singh said that main function will be held on January 5 at Chand Nagar Gurdwara in Jammu.

Similar, Nagar Kirtan was taken out in Sunderbani (Thanda Pani Gurdwara) area of district Rajouri and a large number of Siklh community members participated in the programme.

