Imposition of Kashmiri language on Jammu unacceptable: Chib 

JAMMU, Aug 1: Terming the decision of the PDP-BJP Coalition Government to introduce Kashmiri language in all the Jammu colleges and conversion of 49 posts of lecturers into lecturers in Kashmiri as a deliberate effort to the self-respect of the people of Jammu province, senior Congress leader and former minister RS Chib said that the decision was fraught with dangerous ramifications and it must be opposed tooth and nail by one and all in Jammu, irrespective of their political affiliation and religious denomination.

“Dogri is the mother tongue of millions in Jammu. Not even one per cent people in the Jammu province could read, write and understand Kashmiri language. To impose Kashmiri language on Jammu is nothing but an onslaught on the history, culture and distinct identity of the people of Jammu province. We will not accept this decision,” Chib maintained.

He added that it was just dumbfounding that the BJP, which won 25 seats from Jammu and came to power in the State for the first time, willingly became a party to this onslaught on its own constituency.

Chib said that the PDP-BJP coalition has failed Jammu on all fronts and the BJP has humiliated the people of the region again, again and yet again. “The imposition of Kashmiri language is the latest example,” said Chib, adding that its Rajouri political resolution was just an exercise in self-deception.

The Congress leader expressed surprise that the BJP in its working committee meeting at Rajouricompletely omitted Jammu and didn’t touch any of the issues which have caused widespread resentment, dissatisfaction and disappointment among all in Jammu barring those close to the corridors of power.

“The people of Jammu province had voted the BJP under the notion that it would work for the overall development of Jammu province but it has dashed all the hopes of the people of the province to the ground,” Chib said, adding that those who take the people for a ride only invite the people’s wrath.

Former minister from Jammu reassured the Jammu society of his unstinted support to the Jammu’s legitimate cause and said he will do all that he can to repulse the ongoing cultural invasion on Jammu province.

