Implement GST in J&K: CII

JAMMU, June 19: Expressing concern over the uncertainty being raised over the implementation of GST in the State, members of Apex industry body Confederation of Indian Industry voiced unanimous support in favour of implementation of GST here today.

CII J&K State Council comprises industry representatives from the State and those having setup their industrial units in J&K.

Rahul Sahai, Chairman, CII J&K State Council, said, “GST is India’s most significant indirect tax reform in decades. It represents not just a change in the indirect tax regime, but also a major business transformation. GST is expected to usher in a harmonized national market of goods and services and shall lead to a simplified, assesse-friendly tax administration system. CII is of the unanimous view that Industry in our State is ready for the landmark tax reform of GST, which is expected to bring significant economic growth as well as increased employment and exports. We are not in a position to lose out on this reform, when it is about sure to bring in economic change all over the country”.

“Our industry members operate their units in the State, contribute to the economy, and generate jobs for the youth. We all were keenly waiting for its implementation and this uncertainty has only created a sense of worry among us,” he added.

With just over 2 weeks expected for GST introduction, CII has taken up a range of initiatives to encourage industry to be proactive in managing GST compliance. CII has launched a series of around 100 two-day Training Programmes across India. In order to sensitize the industry in J&K, CII is organizing a Special Seminar on GST on 24 June 2017 in Jammu.

“We are hopeful that any bottlenecks will be removed soon and the transition will be made smoother for the industry in J&K,” Rahul Sahai said.

