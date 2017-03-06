Illegal settlers

The matter of some foreign nationals settling in the State of Jammu and Kashmir came to be known to us by a statement of the Chief Minister given in the recent session of the State Legislative Assembly. In reply to a question of a BJP member, the Chief Minister had said that that there are 5743 Burmese residing in the State, where they had entered on their own and are staying at various places in the districts of Jammu and Samba. Interestingly, the chief minister did not say anything when and how and why they came and are staying in Jammu. Thereafter, first some sections of media and then sections of political leadership began raising questions about this matter. People started becoming very inquisitive and their suspicion began snowballing. The national media also wrote about the matter and raised a number of questions. Even the MOS in the office of the Prime Minister demanded a probe into the matter and the State

Government adopted Sphinx-like silence on the subject. Now, the matter has come up during the recent review meeting of the Home Minister in which the NSA and the top brass of intelligence and BSF participated. The Home Minister is reported to have asked the State Government to furnish a report on the subject so that action, whatever is proper, is taken in this matter. The State Government has also been asked o propose measures to stop this type of clandestine immigration.

A number of questions arise. We are told by sources that movement of Rohingyas and others and their settling down in Jammu and Samba districts began sometime in the year 2011. It went on but the matter never came to the notice of the people authorities in Jammu. It is difficult to trust Government sources saying that the number of Burmese Rohingyas is around 5700 and of others around 300. Unconfirmed sources think that their number is much more than what is said. The second question is how did these people sneak in to Indian territory and travelled so many states between Burma and J&K without being detected and without being questioned. They travelled through Bangladesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, UP, Delhi, Punjab and maybe Himachal to arrive in J&K. We have border check posts and we have huge police and traffic police force. How come these thousands of people could hoodwink the police and come all the way to Jammu? The third question is why the District civil and police authorities of Jammu and Samba failed to gather the information and pass it on to the higher authorities? Fourth question is that since the Chief Minister made the disclosure in the Assembly, why did not she as Chief Minister of the state convey this information to the Centre and why she disclosed it only when a question was asked in the Legislative Assembly? In the light of these questions are we not justified in inferring that there seems a nexus operating at some level and at different place to coordinate the clandestine entry of these people? It has to be noted that the Rohingyas are the Burmese Muslims who are at loggerheads with their home Government. Why have they chosen two places for clandestine settlement, namely Bhatindi and Samba? Both are sensitive from various angles. Bhatindi has a concentration of Kashmiri Muslims many of who have built themselves homes. In winter a large number of Kashmiris shift to Jammu and stay with their friends and relatives in this area. Samba district is very close to the LoC. A number of LeT operatives had conducted their assaults on army and police camps after sneaking in through Samba border. Undoubtedly, the element of security is of much concern as far as these settlers are concerned. From the statement of MOS in PMO it appears that these illegal settlers have obtained UN settlement cards. Who gave them these without the consent and the knowledge of the Home Ministry? Most importantly, under the State Constitution no non-state person can purchase/acquire property in J&K and settle down on it. In 2011 when the movement of the Burmese Rohingyas and others began, the Congress and NC were at the helm of the Government and Chidambaram was the Home Minister.

More importantly, presence of these illegal immigrants in Jammu and their clandestine settlement at sensitive locations gives rise to many doubts. It is also learnt from Government disclosure that about 17 FIRs have so far been lodged against the Rohingya Burmese illegal immigrants for various crimes. This indicates crime is rampant among these people and they can vitiate the otherwise peaceful atmosphere of Jammu.

The Home Minister has rightly asked a report from the State Government to know the facts and then alone will it take some action. It is important the the Home Ministry conducts probe into the matter independent of the Government of J&K so that a comparative study of two reports is made and inferences drawn. This is a serious matter and has far reaching impact on politics of J&K State.

