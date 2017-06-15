sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

IGP reviews security, law & order situation in Rajouri

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

JAMMU, Jun 15: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, today reviewed the security and prevailing law and order situation in Rajouri district.

With an aim to have first hand information about the prevailing security, law and order scenario and supervise the functioning of district police, Mr Singh interacted with the citizens, followed by an Iftar party. The public raised various issues related to security, law and order situation and crime scenario of Rajouri district.

The IGP called upon the members of civil society and representatives of various committees to maintain peace and communal harmony in the district and also cooperate with police for curbing crime. (AGENCIES)

 

