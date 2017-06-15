IGP reviews security, law & order situation in Rajouri

JAMMU, Jun 15: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, today reviewed the security and prevailing law and order situation in Rajouri district.

With an aim to have first hand information about the prevailing security, law and order scenario and supervise the functioning of district police, Mr Singh interacted with the citizens, followed by an Iftar party. The public raised various issues related to security, law and order situation and crime scenario of Rajouri district.

The IGP called upon the members of civil society and representatives of various committees to maintain peace and communal harmony in the district and also cooperate with police for curbing crime. (AGENCIES)

