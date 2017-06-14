sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

IG CRPF reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
IG CRPF reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 13: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AV Chauhan held a meeting here today and reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from June 29.
The security review meeting was attended by the DIGs, Commandants and other officers of the CRPF.
IGP advised all the concerned officers to keep a close watch and maintain effective co-ordination and safety measures to ensure the internal security and also for smooth conduct of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.
He highlighted the different aspects of the yatra and gave a detailed resume of the security arrangements placed in place with regard to the threat perception, control and regulation of yatra at camps and en-route and briefed the officers regarding area domination, ROPs and NAKAs to be placed for the safety, security and smooth yatra of the pilgrims.
IGP also emphasized that infallible security should be placed in the base camp of Amarnath Yatra at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.
Officers have also been directed that according to intelligence inputs and ongoing unrest in the Valley, security arrangements must be strengthened. Law and order components and QATs must be kept ready to meet any eventuality, he added.
The CRPF officers present in the meeting also gave their suggestions and shared their security concerns.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, State. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top