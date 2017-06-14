IG CRPF reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AV Chauhan held a meeting here today and reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from June 29.

The security review meeting was attended by the DIGs, Commandants and other officers of the CRPF.

IGP advised all the concerned officers to keep a close watch and maintain effective co-ordination and safety measures to ensure the internal security and also for smooth conduct of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He highlighted the different aspects of the yatra and gave a detailed resume of the security arrangements placed in place with regard to the threat perception, control and regulation of yatra at camps and en-route and briefed the officers regarding area domination, ROPs and NAKAs to be placed for the safety, security and smooth yatra of the pilgrims.

IGP also emphasized that infallible security should be placed in the base camp of Amarnath Yatra at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

Officers have also been directed that according to intelligence inputs and ongoing unrest in the Valley, security arrangements must be strengthened. Law and order components and QATs must be kept ready to meet any eventuality, he added.

The CRPF officers present in the meeting also gave their suggestions and shared their security concerns.

