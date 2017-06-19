ICC ODI batting Rankings: Virat static at no 1, Fakhar in top 100

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who failed to score big against Pakistan in the finals of the Champions Trophy, continues to remain static at number one in the latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings, while Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman who scored a brilliant century in the finals has climbed in top 100.

India who faced defeat in the finals have lost both in rating points and rankings while Pakistan team claiming the Champions Trophy for the first time have gained in both.

In group stage after ICC released ODI batting rankings Virat was at no 1 spot with 875 rating. However, after losing in the finals Virat has lost 10 points, but with 865 rating the Indian skipper continues to remain static on top.

David Warner of Australia who stands at second spot with 861 rating is 4 points behind Kohli. AB de Villiers of South Africa is at no 3 with 847 rating.

Fakhar Zaman who scored century in the finals has jumped in top 100 and has reached 97th spot. Rohit Sharma of India has slipped one spot to 10th and is jointly tied at 10th with Shikhar Dhawan. (AGENCIES)

