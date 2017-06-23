IAS officer among 15 transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Government today ordered transfer and postings of 15 officers including one IAS Officer with immediate effect.

According to the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary, Tourism and Floriculture Department, Parks and Gardens Department, holding the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary, School Education Department on regular basis, whereas Mohammad Hussain Malik, Secretary, Horticulture Department will hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department.

Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, while Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, under orders of transfer as Additional Director, SKIMS and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government has been posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K and Ramesh Chander, Additional Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (Udhampur-Reasi), against an available vacancy.

Sher Singh, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and will take over the charge of the post upon completion of the Yatra duty, while Devinder Singh Bhau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Jammu.

Deepak Dubey, Project Manager, IWMP, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, while Manohar Lal Raina, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director, Stationery and Office Supplies, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Syed Muried Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer/ Secretary, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu, while Ghanshyam Singh, will await further orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Pran Singh, Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Director in the Directorate of Information, J&K, while Abdul Majid Zargar, Joint Director in the Directorate of Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Ahmad, Under Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, Power Development Department, while Umesh Sharma, Under Secretary, Power Development Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Manoj Kumar, under orders of posting as Under Secretary, Cooperatives Department has been posted as Under Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, while Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Under Secretary, Cooperatives Department, under orders of posting as State Project Manager in the J&K State Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, in terms of Government order will continue as Under Secretary, Cooperatives Department.

